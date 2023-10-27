Martin Keown has claimed that Erik ten Hag’s job could be on the line if his side doesn’t turn things around.

Manchester United have had a poor start to the season, given their high expectations after last year.

Currently sitting 8th in the Premier League table, the Red Devils have lost four of their opening nine games and are third in their Champions League group.

Ten Hag’s side have a crucial clash coming up this Sunday when they take on bitter rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Although Keown believes that the treble winners will come out on top this weekend, he claims that another bad run could see the Dutch manager ‘out the door’.

‘I don’t see convincing performances from Manchester United at the moment. I see scrambling over the line wins,’ Keown told talkSPORT.

‘They don’t control games and they have the players to do that. Then you look at the manager and you wonder if he’s out of his depth.

‘If this was Mourinho in situ then I’m pretty certain all the former players would be on the bandwagon saying they want him out.

‘I don’t know if his [Ten Hag’s] public relations are very good but what I’m seeing with my own eyes, I don’t see a convincing performance. Because he’s getting results, he’s in there fighting and he’s got a chance.