Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe saw Alexander Isak limp off injured during the Magpies’ 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday and it now remains to be seen if the Tyneside club signs a new striker in January.

It is uncertain how long the striker will be out of action for but it is certain that a return will not happen before the next international break in the middle of November.

If the Swedish star is on the sidelines for a long period of time, The Shields Gazette suggests that Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy could be a potential target for Howe during the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old is the hottest striker in Europe at present scoring 15 goals across the nine matches he has played this season.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle decide to make their move for the in-form striker as it will depend on what happens when it comes to Isak’s injury.