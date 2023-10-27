Although they’re sat proudly atop the Premier League and playing some of their best football in years, Tottenham Hotspur are seemingly not an attractive enough proposition for one English top-flight defender after he made a stunning u-turn.

It’s believed that Spurs had earmarked Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo as a new signing, with the player seemingly set to leave the Cottagers, who had also received a confirmed £8.5m offer from Monaco for his services.

However, according to the Evening Standard, the player has now decided to stay in west London after coach, Marco Silva, himself the subject of intense speculation amidst a bid for him to manage in the Saudi Pro League, put pen to paper on a new deal at Craven Cottage.

It’s a big win for Fulham given that, at 26 years of age, Adarabioyo is approaching his prime years as a football player.

For Ange Postecoglou, who already has the excellent Micky van der Ven in situ, he will have to look elsewhere should he feel that his back line could still benefit from having a player with Adarabioyo’s skill set.

Given how well the Lilywhites have started the 2023/24 campaign, however, the Australian may feel that a tweak here or there is unnecessary in January as it could upset dressing room equilibrium.