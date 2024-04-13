Man United and Tottenham initiate move to sign 26-year-old defender

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Tosin Adarabioyo from Premier League side Fulham.

A report from TEAMtalk claims that the two clubs have already made contact with the defender to convince him to join this summer.

The 26-year-old central defender will be a free agent at the end of the season, and it is no surprise that the top clubs are keen on securing his services on a bargain. Signing an experienced performer like him on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke for the two clubs.

Manchester United need to find a quality replacement for Jonny Evans, who will be a free agent in the summer. Adarabioyo should prove to be a major upgrade on him. The 26-year-old will add physicality, aerial prowess and pace to the Manchester United United defence. He will certainly help them tighten up at the back.

The former Manchester City defender will want to compete at the highest level and the opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country will be hard to turn down. Even though Manchester United have not been at their best, they are still a big club and they have the squad and the resources to compete at the highest level.

Tottenham want Tosin Adarabioyo

Meanwhile, Tottenham are looking to complete the defensive unit by signing another central defender, and they are looking at the 26-year-old as a potential option. Signing him on a free transfer would allow them to improve the other areas of their squad as well.

Tottenham are well placed to secure Champions League qualification and it will be interesting to see if they can convince the defender to join them instead. Manchester United are unlikely to be able to secure Champions League qualification for the next season.