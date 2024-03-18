Liverpool and Tottenham eyeing bargain deal for Premier League star with 127 appearances

The future of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo remains up in the air as the summer transfer window draws closer, with Liverpool and Tottenham believed to be keen on a potential deal.

The 26-year-old has been at Fulham since 2020 and has made 127 appearances for the London club – 73 of which have come in the Premier League.

His time at Craven Cottage may be coming to an end though as the centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently set to become a free agent.

Tosin has been offered a new contract but according to Fabrizio Romano, the player will take his time over a decision and the transfer journalist doesn’t expect one anytime soon.

There is interest in the Fulham star from England, Italy, and Germany with Liverpool and Tottenham two clubs said to be eyeing up a move for the 26-year-old.

Liverpool and Tottenham interested in Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are long-term admirers of Adarabioyo and tried to sign him last summer, while Liverpool are also keen to add him to their defensive ranks ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Fulham star already has plenty of Premier League experience and would make a very solid back up for the defences of both English giants.

However, European sides have the advantage over the Premier League clubs as they can sign a pre-contract agreement with Adarabioyo outside of the transfer window.

It remains to be seen what happens with the future of the player but it is clear that the 26-year-old has acquired a lot of interest and has a big decision to make over the coming months.