Liverpool to compete with Tottenham for 26-year-old Premier League ace

Liverpool are set to compete with Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Tosin Adarabioyo at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old defender will be a free agent in the summer and the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham are weighing up a move for him as per Standard. The opportunity to sign him on a free transfer cannot be turned down and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Adarabioyo has been a key player for Fulham and he has proven his quality in the Premier League. He could prove to be a useful acquisition for Liverpool next season. Joel Matip will be out of contract in the summer, and he will need to be replaced adequately.

The Fulham defender is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining a big club like Liverpool and they could provide him with the platform to compete for major trophies. They are likely to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season as well and they will be an attractive destination for most players.

Tottenham are long-term admirers of Tosin Adarabioyo

Meanwhile, Tottenham are hoping to sign the player as well. Manager Ange Postecoglou recently admitted that he wants to sign another central defender in the summer and Spurs have been keeping tabs on the 26-year-old defender since last summer.

Signing a proven Premier League performer like him on a free transfer could prove to be a major bargain for the two clubs and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Fulham are still hoping to convince the player to sign a new contract with them and they are ready to make him their top earner. It will be interesting to see if Adarabioyo is prepared to continue at the London club and sign a new deal with them.