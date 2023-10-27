Video: Marcus Rashford picks his all-time favourite Man United goal and it is not a surprise

Man United host rivals Man City in the Manchester derby on Sunday and ahead of the big match, Marcus Rashford has picked his all-time favourite goal from the Red Devils’ history.

The United forward sat down with rapper Aitch, who is also a Man United fan, and the two discussed their favourite Man United goal of all time, with the pair picking the same one.

There have been some huge goals in the history of the Premier League giants, from Solskjaer’s winner in the 1999 Champions League final to Scholes’ screamer against Barcelona in 2008, but Rashford’s favourite ever goal is Wayne Rooney’s overhead kick against Man City during the 2011 Manchester derby.