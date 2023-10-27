‘We are united’ Erik ten Hag speaks out on potential Alejandro Garnacho suspension

Erik ten Hag has stated that he is ‘not worried’ about a potential suspension of Alejandro Garnacho after the winger’s tweet was deemed ‘offensive’.

Manchester United kept their Champions League hopes alive with a nervy win against Copenhagen on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils won the game 1-0 courtesy of a Harry Maguire header but almost threw it away at the death when they conceded a last-minute penalty.

Andre Onana heroically saved the penalty, giving his side their first win in Europe this campaign.

After the game, Garnacho sent a congratulatory tweet to the United goalkeeper with two emojis that were deemed offensive.

Onana came out and defended the Argentine forward, stating that ‘he knew what he meant’ with Ten Hag confirming the club is in discussion with the FA.

“We are talking with the FA, I can confirm that.” he told Sky Sports.

“I want to emphasise that we are together, we are united. You have seen that with the post of Andre Onana.”

Manchester United are gearing up for a titanic clash with their city rivals on Sunday afternoon as they attempt to get their season back on track.