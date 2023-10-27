West Ham vs Everton team news

West Ham (9th in the Premier League) take on Everton (16th in the Premier League) on Sunday, 29th of October, at the London Stadium, at 13:00 PM (BST).

The last time these sides faced, West Ham beat Everton 2-0 at the London Stadium. A brace from Jarrod Bowen securing the victory for the Hammers.

West Ham lost their previous Premier League fixture, losing 4-1 to Aston Villa at Villa Park. Goals from Douglas Luiz (x2), Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey for Villa, and a goal from Jarrod Bowen for West Ham.

Everton also lost their last Premier League game, losing 2-0 to Liverpool at Anfield. A brace from Mohamed Salah was enough to beat 10 man Everton, after Ashley Young was sent off in the first half for the Toffees.

How to watch West Ham vs Everton

Date: Sunday, October 29th, 2023

Kickoff: 13:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: London Stadium

Team News:

West Ham will be without Emerson Palmieri as he has picked up five yellow cards resulting in a one game suspension, whilst Vladimir Coufal will undergo further fitness testing to determine his availability for Sunday.

Everton will be without Alli, Andre Gomes and Seamus Coleman through injury, whilst Ashley Young will also be missing due to suspension after picking up two yellow cards and being sent off against Liverpool.

Predicted XI:

West Ham: Areola, Kehrer, Aguerd, Zouma, Coufal, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Soucek, Bowen, Antonio.

Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Patterson, McNeil, Onana, Garner, Harrison, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin.