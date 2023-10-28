Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham told to pay £87m for 22-year-old target

Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

A report from 90 min claims that clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea are all keeping tabs on the 22-year-old striker.

Gimenez helped Feyenoord win the league title last season and he scored 23 goals across all competitions. He has carried that form into the new season as well scoring 15 goals in just 11 games.

It is hardly a surprise that the three English clubs are keen on him. However, they will have to pay over the odds in order to sign the striker in January. Apparently, he is valued at £87 million.

Tottenham need to bring in a quality replacement for Harry Kane and the 22-year-old certainly fits the profile.

Meanwhile, Arsenal need a reliable finisher. Gabriel Jesus has been a quality signing for them but the Brazilian is not a prolific goalscorer. Gimenez could form a superb partnership with the Brazilian at Arsenal.

As far as Chelsea are concerned, they struggled to score goals consistently last season. They have signed Nicolas Jackson but the former La Liga striker needs more help in the attack. The Mexican international would be a superb acquisition for the Blues.

The 22-year-old striker would clearly improve all three clubs but the reported asking price could be a major problem for the player’s suitors. It will be interesting to see if any of the three English clubs are willing to pay up for him.