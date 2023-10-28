Gary O’Neil provides Pedro Neto update after winger was stretchered off

Gary O’Neil provided an update on the injury status of winger Pedro Neto after he went down clutching his hamstring against Newcastle.

Wolves twice came back to equalise against Newcastle in a game that finished 2-2 at Molineux stadium.

Now unbeaten in their last five league games, Wolves currently sit 12th in the table.

Newcastle were heavy favourites going into the game and they backed that claim up when Callum Wilson acrobatically put them ahead.

Mario Lemina pulled one back before Wilson grabbed his second from the spot.

Hwang Hee-chan then grabbed the equaliser after being set up by Neto.

Unfortunately, the Portuguese forward didn’t make it to the end of the game after pulling up with a hamstring injury.

Speaking in his press conference after the game, O’Neil shed some light on Neto’s injury status.

“He’s moving around. Obviously hamstring injuries have very different levels of severity, so we’re hoping it’s on the smaller side,” he said via Birmingham Live.

“Hodgey (Joe Hodge) had a similar one in the cup game and wasn’t out too long, so we’re hopeful that Pedro won’t be missing for long. He’s been a big part of what we’ve managed to do so far, but for however long he’s out for, the group is ready to make sure we keep producing performances and we keep picking up points.”