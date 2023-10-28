Nicolas Jackson involved in a heated exchange with a Chelsea fan – Pochettino forced to intervene

Nicolas Jackson was involved in a heated exchange with a Chelsea fan who vented his frustration at him during the 2-0 defeat earlier today.

Chelsea’s poor start to the season continued as Brentford beat them 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

As per TalkSport, while the game was still 0-0, multiple reporters claimed that one Chelsea fan had a go at the Chelsea striker.

The fan allegedly said: “Why don’t you score a goal”

In response to this pointed provocation, Jackson made a shushing gesture, placing his finger to his lips. However, his actions seemed to add to the tension already simmering within the stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea’s manager, quickly stepped in to defuse the situation. He stood up for his player and urged the disgruntled fan to take their seat, attempting to calm the situation.

??| During half time, Chelsea fan had a go at Jackson saying "why don't you score a goal?". …and Jackson replied by shushing as if to say "be quiet". pic.twitter.com/XlBsEbQqJJ — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) October 28, 2023

This was Chelsea’s third defeat at home in their last 4 games, with the other one being a draw against Arsenal.

The defeat took them down to 11th with Brentford overtaking them to go 10th in the table.

With mounting pressure on Pochettino to turn Chelsea’s season around, club owner Todd Boehly’s reputation for making swift, and at times, ruthless decisions looms in the background, as evidenced by the frequent managerial changes at Chelsea in recent seasons.