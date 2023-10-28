Saudi Arabia plan to offer one of Man City’s most important players a huge salary in 2024

The money that was thrown around by Saudi Arabia this summer was one of the biggest talking points of the transfer window.

Neymar, Benzema, Kante, Mahrez and Mane were some of the biggest names to move to the Middle East but the Saudis don’t plan on stopping there.

Football Insider reported this week that Kevin De Bruyne is a new target for clubs in the country and the same outlet now states that they plan to offer the Man City star a huge salary in the summer of 2024.

The Belgian is out of contract at the Etihad in 2025, therefore, if a huge offer arrives at the Manchester club’s door, it might be best to take it given the midfielder’s age.

According to the report, the 32-year-old is currently happy at Man City but could he be tempted by a huge offer if it arrives?

De Bruyne is currently out of action with a serious hamstring injury which he sustained on the opening day of the Premier League season and his injury record of late is something City are aware of.

The Saudis could provide the Manchester club with an ideal way to part ways with the midfield star as Julian Alvarez is thriving in his position at present and the money could be used to strengthen the squad further.