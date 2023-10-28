Video: Brentford stun Chelsea as defender pounces on Blues defence falling asleep

Brentford have taken the lead at Stamford Bridge in their Premier League clash with Chelsea courtesy of a header from Ethan Pinnock. 

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have been the better of the two teams in the opening hour but with 58 minutes on the clock, Brentford stunned the home side.

Bryan Mbeumo crossed a ball to the back post and Pinnock ran past several Chelsea defenders, who were asleep to the danger, as the centre-back powered home an easy header to give the Bees a 1-0 lead.

