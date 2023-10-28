Video: Eddie Nketiah completes his hat-trick with a ridiculous strike from almost 25 yards out

Eddie Nketiah has scored his first Premier League hat-trick for Arsenal and he has done it in style.

He opened the scoring in the first half with a sublime first touch and finish to give Arsenal the lead.

And he has come out in the second half to score an eight minute brace to complete his hat-trick.

The second goal came from an Arsenal corner. The ball is whipped in by Saka but the keeper who was surrounded by Arsenal players could only push the ball away as far as Nketiah who reacted the quickest to lash the loose ball into the back of the net.

And eight minutes later he scores his third of the game with a stunning strike from almost 25 yards. No keeper in the world saves that one

What a way to score your first hat-trick for the club. Watch below:

Eddie Nketiah gets his second for Arsenal against Sheffield United! ? @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/LB3uXovgG1 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 28, 2023