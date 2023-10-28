Video: Eddie Nketiah with one of the filthiest first touches to set himself up before scoring to give Arsenal the lead

Eddie Nketiah has given Arsenal the lead against Sheffield United, scoring an absolute beauty.

The ball is worked down from the right between White, Havertz and Saka who then passes it to Declan Rice.

Rice glances up before playing a brilliant ball to Nketiah but it was all about the skill from the striker that made the goal special.

His impeccable first touch took the ball away from the defender before slotting past the keeper.

What a goal! Watch below: