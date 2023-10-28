Video: Jude Bellingham lights up El Clasico with best goal yet for Real Madrid

England National Team
Posted by

Jude Bellingham has drawn Real Madrid level with Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season and it may be his best goal yet for his new club. 

The England international has been sensational in a white shirt since moving to the Bernabeu from Borussia Dortmund this summer but games don’t get bigger than El Clasico.

The 20-year-old has been quiet for most of the match but has pulled a stunning goal out of his bag of tricks to make it 1-1 in his first Clasico.

The goal has silenced the home fans as Madrid will now try and push for a winner.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and ESPN.

