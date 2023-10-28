Jude Bellingham has drawn Real Madrid level with Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season and it may be his best goal yet for his new club.

The England international has been sensational in a white shirt since moving to the Bernabeu from Borussia Dortmund this summer but games don’t get bigger than El Clasico.

The 20-year-old has been quiet for most of the match but has pulled a stunning goal out of his bag of tricks to make it 1-1 in his first Clasico.

The goal has silenced the home fans as Madrid will now try and push for a winner.

JUDE BELLINGHAM INSANE GOAL ? pic.twitter.com/fduoS66L4t — MadridistaTV (@madridistatvYT) October 28, 2023

JUDE BELLINGHAM WHAT A GOAL! ? pic.twitter.com/GDVzJDx69J — TC (@totalcristiano) October 28, 2023

JUDE BELLINGHAM TAKE A BOW ? HIS FIRST ELCLÁSICO GOAL IS A BEAUTY ? pic.twitter.com/o2VpN1qM8O — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 28, 2023

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and ESPN.