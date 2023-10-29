Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper left Manchester United as a free agent earlier this summer, and there have been rumours that the Red Devils could look to bring him back to the club.

Summer signing Andre Onana has not been able to perform at a high level consistently and his error-prone performances have fuelled speculations that the Red Devils need to sign another goalkeeper.

While there is no doubt that David De Gea could be a useful short-term option for the club, journalist Ben Jacobs believes that a return to Old Trafford is simply out of the question.

The journalist revealed to Give Me Sport that the Spanish goalkeeper would not be open to returning to Manchester United even if the Premier League club tried to sign him.

Furthermore, he added that De Gea was disappointed with the way his exit from the club unfolded during the summer transfer window. Apparently, there was a lack of clarity from the club with regard to his contract situation.

“There is no truth in David De Gea returning to Manchester United, as far as I’m aware. We know that De Gea was disappointed with his Manchester United exit because there was no clarity right up until when he became a free agent. “Eventually, he departed, and I think that Manchester United and De Gea have drawn a line under the chapter. “I don’t even think that De Gea, from people I speak to, would be open to returning if Manchester United did try. But there’s no indication that is what they’re looking for at this stage, so a David De Gea return to Manchester United is not going to happen, as far as I’m told.”

There is no doubt that the 32-year-old was an exceptional servant for the club during his time at Old Trafford and he helped them win several major honours. He made 415 Premier League appearances for them as well.

Manchester United could certainly use a shot-stopper like him right now. It remains to be seen whether Onana can get back to his best in the coming months. He was outstanding for Inter Milan last season and there is no doubt that he is a quality goalkeeper.