Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the surprise January move for the Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

The 23-year-old is struggling for game time at Old Trafford and he could leave the club in January. As per Fichajes, Tottenham could look to make a move for him and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with Manchester United.

The winger has not been able to live up to the expectations since his £73 million move to Manchester United and the Red Devils might look to cut their losses on him.

Antony has underperformed for the Red Devils as well and it is evident that Manchester United need to bring in attacking reinforcements in January. Investing the proceeds from Sancho’s departure into another attacker could prove to be a wise decision.

Meanwhile, Tottenham need more depth in the wide areas, especially after the injuries to Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon.

Ange Postecoglou’s attacking system has proven to be a major hit so far and Tottenham are on top of the league table. However, they will need more depth in the side in order to sustain their current run of form.

Sancho will be determined to prove himself in the Premier League and a move to Tottenham would be the ideal scenario for him. A fresh start at the London club could help him re-capture his confidence and form.

Furthermore, their attacking approach could be a good fit for his style of play as well.