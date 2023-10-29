Video: Dominik Szoboszlai compilation shows just how impressive the midfielder was against Nottingham Forest

Dominik Szoboszlai has been a revelation since joining Liverpool in the summer and his performance against Nottingham Forest highlights just how important he is.

Liverpool played Nottingham Forest off the park at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, winning 3-0 and maintaining the three-point gap to Tottenham.

Although Darwin Nunez bagged a goal and an assist, it was Szoboszlai who stole the show.

The all-action midfielder has shown just how well-rounded his game is, ranking in the top five for dribbles, tackles, interceptions and chances created at the club.

All these attributes were on display during his side’s win on Sunday.