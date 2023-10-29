Video: Incredible Mo Salah pass results in a Darwin Nunez goal as Liverpool double their lead

Liverpool FC
Darwin Nunez has doubled the lead for Liverpool but the goal was all about the incredible Mo Salah pass to Szoboszlai.

Diogo Jota switched the ball from the left to the Hungarian who played a pass to Mo Salah on the right and continued his run.

The Egyptian made a sublime return pass to Szoboszlai who cut it back for the Uruguayan to slot it in from close range.

