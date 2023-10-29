Gary Gillespie has revealed his astonishment at how good Dominik Szoboszlai has been since joining the club in the summer.

The Hungarian midfielder has been one of it not the stand-out signing of the season, joining Liverpool from RB Leipzig for a reported £60m.

Jurgen Klopp oversaw a major rebuild to his midfield after the departure of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia.

With the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch moving to Merseyside, Klopp crowned his midfield trio with the Hungarian.

The young midfielder has hit the ground running and took many by surprise, including club legend Gillespie.

Speaking after the Nottingham Forest game, he admitted that he didn’t realize just how good the 23-year-old was but now thinks that he is one of the best in the league.

“Wow, what a player”, Gillespie told LFC TV via Inside Futbol.

“To be honest, when we signed him I didn’t realise how good he was, but since watching him, he just does everything you want in a midfield player.

“He’s got the right energy, he’s got the fitness, he’s got the strength, he’s got the pace, he’s got an eye for goal, he can play people in.

“All round he’s been absolutely outstanding so far.

“One of, if not the best, midfield player in the Premier League so far this season.”