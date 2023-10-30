Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old German international is highly rated in Europe and he has a bright future ahead of him. Liverpool are reportedly looking to bring him in and journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed that they would have to pay in excess of £87 million.

He said to Give Me Sport: “Bayern have no obligation or urgency to sell. They don’t have to worry about it. Next year, what I think they’ll do instead is try to focus on seeing how they can extend that deal. “But if somebody is to succeed in 2024, I think they’re going to have to put down well in excess of €85million or €90million, maybe even more than €100million, so £87m plus. “I think that any top player like that will always have admiration because he is in that class of the next generation with an incredibly high ceiling. But, of course, Bayern know that, so I don’t see them just looking to cash in, financially, when they still see the player as highly valuable to their project.”

Bayern Munich are under no pressure to sell the player and they are likely to demand a premium for him.

The 20-year-old has already established himself as a key player for club and country. He scored 16 goals across all competitions last season and he picked up 16 assists along the way as well. He has all the attributes to develop into a world-class attacker and Liverpool could certainly use someone like him.

The German international is versatile enough to operate as a centre forward, a central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. Working under a top-class manager like Jurgen Klopp will only help him improve further and fulfil his world-class potential.

Liverpool already have players like Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo at their disposal. Players like Diogo Jota can slot into the central areas as well. It remains to be seen whether they decide to spend that kind of money on Musiala in the coming months.

The Reds should look to invest in a winger instead. Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club and he will enter the final year of his contract next summer. Replacing him in the long term should be the top priority for Liverpool.