Man United hierarchy make decision on Erik ten Hag after poor start to season

Man United’s season hit another low on Sunday as the Red Devils were demolished by rivals Man City in their own backyard.

Pep Guardiola’s side rocked up to Old Trafford and won the derby 3-0, but that could have been more as the Premier League champions dominated the second half of the clash.

This leaves United eighth in the table after 10 matches, having won five and lost five. The Manchester club are already 11 points off the top spot and eight off a top-four finish.

This has put pressure on Ten Hag but according to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, Manchester United’s hierarchy still have faith that the Dutch coach can turn things around, although there is an acceptance that form will need to improve drastically if they are to finish in the top four this season.

A top-four finish is very unlikely for Man United this season given the way they have started the campaign compared to the four clubs already in those positions.

Even in the games Ten Hag’s men have won, they have struggled to do so and their European form is also a worry.

Last season’s achievements, along with the fact that Man United have had a lot of injuries should buy the former Ajax boss time, but things can change very quickly at clubs such as United.