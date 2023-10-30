“What is he thinking” – Pundit rips into Erik ten Hag decision in Man Utd defeat to Man City

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been heavily criticised by pundit Martin Keown for taking off Sofyan Amrabat in the 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester City.

Watch below as Keown singles out Ten Hag for a poor decision in the loss at Old Trafford, with the Dutch tactician for some reason deciding that this important summer signing shouldn’t play the second half of the game.

Man Utd clearly needed to strengthen in midfield this summer and so brought in Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina, and Keown couldn’t understand why he therefore took him off at half time in the Manchester Derby…

Ten Hag is certainly not having an easy time at United right now, with the former Ajax manager under growing pressure after a poor start to the season.

One imagines MUFC will accept that this is a long-term project and stick with Ten Hag for a while longer, but he’s not doing himself any favours at the moment and things surely have to improve soon.

