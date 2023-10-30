Premier League team of the week: Arsenal, Tottenham & Manchester City stars in BBC XI

The latest Premier League team of the week is in, and it’s unsurprisingly dominated by Manchester City after they enjoyed a convincing 3-0 win away to rivals Manchester United in Sunday’s Manchester Derby.

The reigning champions were a level above Man Utd on the day, with Erling Haaland scoring twice and Phil Foden bagging the other, leading to Garth Crooks to naming as many as four players from Pep Guardiola’s side in his team of the week in his BBC Sport column.

Ederson, Haaland, Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva are the four City players to make it in, and it’s hard to argue with that choice as they dominate the full XI, as you can see below…

Elsewhere, Arsenal’s hat-trick hero Eddie Nketiah is an obvious pick after a superb performance in the Gunners’ 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United, while Micky van de Ven put in another fine display as Tottenham continued their superb recent form.

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha were other big names to make Crooks’ line up.