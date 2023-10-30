talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has claimed Chelsea will win the league under new owner Todd Boehly in the next 2-3 years.

Jordan started by saying “there is no doubt about it, Chelsea will get there”, stating it’s about whether Mauricio Pochettino can take them there.

He went on to make the point that he believed Pochettino would never take them to the title, but would take them to the point of operating in the top four.

“They’ll win the #PL in the next 2-3 years!” “#CFC will get there under Todd Boehly.” Simon Jordan claims Chelsea WILL win the title soon, despite their current state. ?? pic.twitter.com/noUf5uDnLq — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 30, 2023

Chelsea currently sit 11th in the Premier League on 12 points, having won three, drawn three and lost four of their opening 10 games this campaign.

Having said that, many people agree that Chelsea have looked a much improved side this season in terms of performances, but the results just haven’t clicked yet.

Prior to their recent 2-0 loss against Brentford on Saturday, Chelsea had won three and drawn one of their last four games, beating Brighton (in the EFL Cup), beating Fulham and Burnley in the league and drawing 2-2 with Arsenal.

Chelsea face Blackburn in the Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, before travelling to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face rivals Tottenham on Monday the 6th of November.