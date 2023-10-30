Shay Given claims Eddie Howe made a mistake with £40 million signing

Newcastle United may have made a mistake by signing Tino Livramento.

That is the view of former goalkeeper Shay Given, who isn’t convinced the young full-back, who joined from Southampton for £40 million in the summer, is what the Magpies needed.

Livramento, 20, has featured in four Premier League matches so far this season, but has failed to start in any with captain Kieran Trippier still the manager’s preferred right-back option.

“My question is on the amount of full-backs they have, they bought in Livramento over the summer – is Eddie Howe now questioning that decision, is he wishing he’d bought in a striker instead to help with that depth?” Given told Sky Sports.

“I think they’re planning for the future but Eddie will want those players now.”

Newcastle United’s next signing, according to wide spread reports, is set to be a new central midfielder to act as a replacement for Sandro Tonali, who is now suspended for 10 months following illegal betting activity.