West Ham vs Arsenal team news

West Ham take on Arsenal in the Carabao Cup (Round of 16) on Wednesday, 1st of November, at the London Stadium, at 19:30 PM (GMT).

The last time these sides faced, the game ended a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium. Goals from Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen for the Hammers, and from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard for Arsenal.

West Ham won in the Carabao Cup third round, beating Lincoln City 1-0. The only goal was scored by Tomas Soucek in the 70th minute to secure West Ham’s place in the next round.

Arsenal won their Carabao Cup third round tie against Brentford, beating them 1-0. The only goal of the game being scored by Reiss Nelson in the 8th minute.

How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal

Date: Wednesday, November 1st, 2023

Kickoff: 19:30 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: London Stadium

Team News:

West Ham currently have no injury worries heading into Wednesday’s game against Arsenal, with Moyes having a full squad to select from.

Arsenal however will be without Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Jurrien Timber who all remain out through injury.

Predicted XI:

West Ham: Fabianski, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Mavropanos, Kehrer, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Kudus, Cornet, Ings.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Kiwor, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, White, Havertz, Jorginho, Smith Rowe, Trossard, Nketiah, Nelson.