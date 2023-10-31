Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly moved to block Polish defender Jakub Kiwior from moving on loan to Sevilla during the summer transfer window.

The Spanish tactician seemed to have been key to Arsenal keeping hold of Kiwior for this season, as there was seemingly a surprise opportunity for him to leave the Emirates Stadium just a few months after he joined.

TVP Sport report on Sevilla being keen to take Kiwior on loan, with Arteta seemingly rejecting the interest and keeping hold of the 23-year-old, who has shown himself to be a reliable squad player since joining from Spezia last January.

Arsenal may have done well to give Kiwior the chance to play more regularly and gain experience at a club like Sevilla, but it also seems likely that there’ll be room for him in Arteta’s first-team this season.

The Gunners don’t quite have the depth of their rivals Manchester City, but having someone like Kiwior ready to come in at either centre-back or left-back is sure to be a useful option over the course of a long season.