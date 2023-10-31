Chelsea set for £50m loss on one player as club’s poor transfer policy exposed again

Chelsea are hopefully on the way to building themselves a title-winning side under Mauricio Pochettino, though any supporters of the club will have to accept that it will take time to deliver.

As long as owner, Todd Boehly, gives the Argentinian the time he needs, there’s every chance that he will be able to bring success back to Stamford Bridge.

In the meantime there are still likely to be some questionable decisions made in the transfer market by the Blues, perhaps none more so than the situation the club find themselves in with Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The keeper is on a season-long loan at Real Madrid and has enjoyed a relatively comfortable start to his life in the Spanish capital.

So much so that he apparently wants to stay there, and according to The Sun, Los Blancos are not prepared to pay any more than £17.5m for his services because of his age and contract situation.

Given that the Spaniard cost the club a world record £71.6m, that would represent a loss of over £50m for the west Londoners.

Such a loss on one player would be hard to stomach at any time, perhaps more so at present with Chelsea still trying to keep within the bounds of Financial Fair Play.

Surely the question has to be asked as to when the haphazard nature of their buying and selling will even out and give Pochettino some semblance of calmness during the transfer windows…