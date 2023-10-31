Video: “I miss him a lot” – Liverpool assistant manager says top player will not be returning soon

Liverpool fans are yet to see Thiago Alcantara in action this season and Anfield will have to wait a while longer as the Spaniard won’t return anytime soon.

Thiago has been absent from Jurgen Klopp’s squad since May when he underwent surgery to address a persistent hip issue, with his last appearance in the starting lineup coming back in February during the 3-0 Premier League loss to Wolves

Liverpool assistant manager, Pep Ljinders, said during his press conference on Tuesday that he misses the 32-year-old but he won’t be back in action for some time.

“We miss Thiago, I have to say. I miss him a lot,” the Dutch coach stated.

“Can you imagine, our midfield, our new players, everyone is speaking about them, then have Thiago Alcantara in the middle as well? Guiding the others with his experience.

“It will take time. He will not be available.”