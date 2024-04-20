Liverpool star with 98 appearances likely to head to Saudi Arabia this summer

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old will be out of contract in the summer and Liverpool are unlikely to extend his deal. He has barely played this season because of persistent injury problems and it would be ideal for the two parties to go their separate ways in the summer.

Liverpool need to bring in a central midfielder at the end of the season and they need to sign someone with a more reliable fitness record. There is no doubt that Thiago is a world-class player on his day, but he can be quite unreliable in terms of availability. He has played just 98 games for the Reds in four seasons.

According to a report from Football Insider, the player is a target for Saudi Pro League clubs and he could become their next marquee signing. The 33-year-old is in the twilight stages of his career and he has proven himself at top clubs over the years. This could be the right time for him to try out a new challenge in Saudi Arabia. He would get to pocket a lucrative contract with a switch to Saudi as well.

It will be interesting to see where the 33-year-old ends up. Signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer will certainly represent an excellent bargain. Several top European players have moved to the Saudi Arabian league in recent months and Thiago Alcantara could be the latest addition.

Liverpool need to replace Thiago Alcantara

Meanwhile, his departure will free up the wage bill for Liverpool and it will be interesting to see if they can bring in a quality player to fill his void. Ideally, Liverpool should look to invest in a defensive midfielder instead. They have quality central midfielder like Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones at their disposal. Players like Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliott can operate in the middle middle of the park as well.

They need someone who can protect the back four and break up opposition attacks. Signing an alternative to Wataru Endo should be one of their priorities.