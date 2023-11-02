Agent slams Man United star for making ‘big mistake’ last month

Marcus Rashford should have kept a low profile after Manchester United suffered defeat against rivals Manchester City last month.

That is the view of agent and CaughtOffside columnist Jon Smith, who believes Rashford ‘made a big mistake’ by going out clubbing after losing 3-0 at home against Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens.

United have endured an abysmal start to the season and that was highlighted by City’s demolition derby last weekend.

A brace from Erling Haaland and a third from Phil Foden sealed the victory and ensured all three points would be going cross-town with last season’s treble-winners.

And while some United players would have gone home and mulled over their performance, as well as the crushing result, Rashford did not.

Instead, the Englishman opted to hit the town and party, and Smith believes this decision not only made little sense, but it also demonstrated a lack of professionalism.

“We’d tell them [old clients] that if they’d lost a match, particularly a big one, just stay home and don’t do anything,” he said in an exclusive interview.

“If you have to go out, go to the cinema because anything else is so offensive to the supporters who pay good money and have strong emotions around their team – particularly if that team has lost badly. Just don’t go out.

“Why would Marcus Rashford go clubbing after losing the Manchester derby? It makes no sense.

“As much as I have the highest regard for Rashford, and I’d like to say that on record because I do think he’s done some great social work and he’s a terrific football player, he made a big mistake that day.”

Do you agree with Smith? – Should Rashford have stayed home following derby-day defeat, or is he entitled to go out and enjoy himself? – Let us know in the comments below.