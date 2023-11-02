Newcastle United could reportedly be another name in the frame for the potential transfer of Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The England international is not currently enjoying much playing time at Arsenal, having been limited to Carabao Cup appearances recently after summer loan signing David Raya became the clear first choice for Mikel Arteta in Premier League games.

Chelsea are one of Ramsdale’s main admirers, according to talkSPORT, though their report also mentions Newcastle as a potential destination for the 25-year-old due to having previously played under Eddie Howe.

Ramsdale performed well for Arsenal last season and seems slightly unfortunate to lose his place, though Raya is another quality ‘keeper and it now looks like becoming first choice again is going to be a big challenge.

Chelsea would surely benefit from bringing in Ramsdale as an upgrade on the unconvincing Robert Sanchez, while Newcastle might also feel he’d offer more than Nick Pope as their number one.

The report mentions that Arsenal could require as much as £50million to sell Ramsdale, however, which is surely going to be tricky even for clubs with resources like Chelsea and Newcastle.