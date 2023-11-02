Gary Neville questions two expensive Manchester United signings under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has expressed his doubt about whether the club really needed to spend such big money on the signings of Mason Mount and Antony under current manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils invested huge sums of money on bringing in Brazilian winger Antony from Ten Hag’s former club Ajax last year, while Mount joined from Chelsea this summer, and Neville has quite clearly questioned them in an interview with Webby and O’Neil.

See the video below as Neville admits that Man Utd clearly overpaid for Antony, as that’s just something they so often seem to do, while he also couldn’t understand why Mount was seen as a priority for the club…

Still, the pundit also made it clear that he didn’t want to be too critical of individual players in this MUFC squad due to the fact that he’s seen them perform at a higher level elsewhere.

This is far from the first time United have signed players only to see them go backwards, with the same happening with other big names like Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria, Romelu Lukaku and Harry Maguire in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.