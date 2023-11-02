(Video) Ange Postecoglou weighs in on Spurs’ chances of winning Premier League

When it comes to the possibility of Spurs winning the Premier League, Ange Postecoglou is keeping his cards close to his chest.

The popular Aussie, who spoke to the press ahead of Monday night’s blockbuster against Chelsea, is adamant he is not getting ahead of him, despite his side’s impeccable start to the season.

Not only do the Lilywhites sit top of the Premier League table on 26 points, but they’re also unbeaten after 10 games, and suggestions the Londoners may be able to go the distance are beginning to emerge.

Postecoglou isn’t having any of it though. Despite his team’s incredible form and early position, the former Celtic boss, when asked if Spurs can go the whole way, said: “No, I’m not so much a dreamer. I’m very much in the reality of day-to-day.

“[…] Looking beyond that [vs. Chelsea] doesn’t really serve any purpose.”