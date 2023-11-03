Erik Ten Hag confirms good and bad injury news for Man United

Manchester United’s first team have been handed some good and bad news – which one do you want first United fans?

Well, according to Erik Ten Hag, Raphael Varane is back and ‘ready to play’ following the recent bout of illness that kept him out against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. The Frenchman is fit and eligible to play against Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

“Varane is ready to play, he will travel with the squad,” Ten Hag told reporters, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

However, one player that is a doubt is defensive partner Victor Lindelof, who is the latest player to fall victim to illness.

Lindelof, although not completely ruled out for tomorrow’s Premier League game at Craven Cottage, is a major doubt with his manager admitting he is ‘waiting to see’ whether the Sweden international can play or not.

“Victor Lindelof has some illness and we’ll have to see if he’s ready for tomorrow,” the Dutchman added.

Saturday afternoon’s game between Fulham and United is scheduled to kick off at 12.30 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.