Erik Ten Hag confirms good and bad injury news for Man United

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United’s first team have been handed some good and bad news – which one do you want first United fans?

Well, according to Erik Ten Hag, Raphael Varane is back and ‘ready to play’ following the recent bout of illness that kept him out against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. The Frenchman is fit and eligible to play against Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

“Varane is ready to play, he will travel with the squad,” Ten Hag told reporters, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: FIFA and UEFA must ban gambling advertising in order to help those with addictions
Jurgen Klopp says Luis Diaz’s possible return against Luton Town will be ‘up to him’
Exclusive: Former Liverpool hit-man says Tottenham title talk is ridiculous

However, one player that is a doubt is defensive partner Victor Lindelof, who is the latest player to fall victim to illness.

Lindelof, although not completely ruled out for tomorrow’s Premier League game at Craven Cottage, is a major doubt with his manager admitting he is ‘waiting to see’ whether the Sweden international can play or not.

“Victor Lindelof has some illness and we’ll have to see if he’s ready for tomorrow,” the Dutchman added.

Saturday afternoon’s game between Fulham and United is scheduled to kick off at 12.30 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Raphael Varane Victor Lindelof

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.