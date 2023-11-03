Erik ten Hag reveals he is ‘not thinking about transfers’ after poor start to the season

The Man United manager has backed his current squad and claimed that he is not considering future transfers because he has a ‘good squad’.

The Red Devils are currently eighth in the Premier League table after losing 3-0 to Manchester City last weekend.

Ten Hag’s side is in the middle of a crisis with the Dutch manager under serious pressure to improve results so he can keep his job.

Fresh off the back of another 3-0 win against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup, Ten Hag is preparing to face Fulham at Craven Cottage early Saturday.

Ahead of the game, he has expressed his belief in his current squad.

‘I have a good squad and I’m convinced about the players in the dressing room,’ he said via the Daily Mail.

‘We saw these players last year. These players can do a lot better but it is up to me to let them play better.

‘I take the responsibility to let them play better. I will put every effort to get this done and I am not thinking about transfer windows because I have a good squad.

‘When the players are available, we will play better definitely.’

After spending a sizeable fee in the summer, United have still been linked with multiple players to improve their squad in January including a second striker to play alongside Rasmus Hojlund.