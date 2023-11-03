Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up an ambitious move for the Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior.

The 23-year-old recently signed a new contract with Real Madrid and it is highly unlikely that the Spanish giants will let him leave the club.

Vinicius is undoubtedly one of the best attackers in world football and he could prove to be a sensational acquisition for any club.

A report via Fichajes claims that Manchester United could offer in excess of €20 million per year to attract the Brazilian international. Even if they managed to convince the attacker, convincing Real Madrid to sell the player could be quite a challenge.

The Spanish giants do not need to raise funds through sales and they are looking to put together a formidable squad for the future. Vinicius junior is undoubtedly and indispensable asset for them.

The 23-year-old picked up 23 goals and 21 assists across all competitions last season and he is already operating at a world-class level. He is only going to improve with coaching and experience. There is no doubt that the Brazilian international is destined to develop into the next superstar of the game.

A player like him would be a major coup for any club and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United decide to try their luck and submit an official proposal for him at the end of the season.

They could certainly use more quality in the wide areas, especially with the way Antony and Jadon Sancho have performed since their arrival. Vinicius would be a major upgrade on both players.