Report: Aston Villa secure agreement with 27-year-old star

Aston Villa have now agreed on a lucrative deal with Ollie Watkins.

According to Football Insider, Ollie Watkins is now amongst the highest-paid players at Aston Villa after having penned down a new deal worth £37.5 million last month. The 27-year-old striker was on the radar of quite a few clubs but Villa have managed to keep hold of him thanks to a new deal.

After proving himself while playing for Brentford, Watkins made a move to Aston Villa in the summer of 2020. Since joining Villa, he has featured in a total of 132 matches and has been involved in 70 goals.

In the ongoing season, the 27-year-old has scored nine goals and he also has five assists to his name in his 16 outings in all competitions. It has been a great start to the new season for Watkins.

Because of his impressive performances in the English top flight, the former Brentford striker was subject to a lot of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners were keen on having him in their ranks. But, it seems they will have to look elsewhere for options as the England international has penned down a new deal with Villa.

Unai Emery is a huge fan of the 27-year-old and wanted to build the Villa attack around him. As a result, the club have extended his stay at the club until the summer of 2028. Watkins will be earning £150,000-a-week and overall his contract is worth £37.5 million.

Villa have been doing wonders under the leadership of Unai Emery and this new deal with their star striker will help them to build on the little success that they have had since the arrival of Emery. Watkins has followed John McGinn and Ezri Konsa who have already pledged their future to Villa.