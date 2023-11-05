Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano hints Man Utd have more concrete interest than Arsenal & Chelsea in CB transfer

Manchester United have had a previous interest in Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, but Fabrizio Romano seems unaware of anything concrete from Arsenal or Chelsea in the Frenchman, despite speculation to the contrary.

Writing in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, Romano provided an update on Todibo, suggesting we would likely have to wait until next summer to see anything happen with the 23-year-old.

Man Utd have scouted Todibo for some time, according to the transfer news expert, but it seems any reports linking him with Arsenal, Chelsea or anyone else would be wide of the mark for now, so Red Devils fans will hope this puts them in pole position in any future transfer battle.

“Manchester United were interested in Todibo already last summer as I reported, he’s being scouted since long time,” Romano said.

“I’m not aware of anything concrete now with other clubs, despite some outlets also linking him with Chelsea and Arsenal. It’s something to watch next summer for sure but now is way too early to predict what will happen with him.”

United surely need to think about strengthening at the back after a difficult start to the season, with doubts over the likes of Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof, while Harry Maguire may also need replacing even if his recent form has improved.

Arsenal are a bit stronger at the back for now but perhaps lack proper depth behind William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, while Chelsea could perhaps do well to look at Todibo as a long-term replacement for the ageing Thiago Silva.