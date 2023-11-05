Video: Luis Diaz produces beautiful moment in 95th minute against Luton after horror week

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Luton Town on Sunday afternoon and the point for the Reds was salvaged by a late Luis Diaz goal.

The game was a frustrating one for Jurgen Klopp’s men and it will be seen as two points dropped by Liverpool.

The Reds fell behind in the match after 80 minutes when Tahith Chong finished off a Luton counter-attack. However, the home side could not hold on as Luis Diaz scored a 95th-minute equaliser.

It was a beautiful moment for te Colombian star after a horror week following the kidnapping of his parents.

Can you BELIEVE it?! Luis Diaz comes off the bench and equalises for Liverpool in the 95th minute! ?? pic.twitter.com/Vd2KnMaV58 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 5, 2023