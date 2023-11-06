Arsenal and Manchester United could make their move for 26-year-old winger

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

A report from Calciomercato.It claims that the 26-year-old Italian international is a target for Manchester United and Arsenal. The two clubs could look to make a move for him in the coming months.

Chiesa has started the season well with Juventus scoring four goals and picking up one assist in 10 league appearances. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for the two English clubs.

Manchester United need to add more depth and quality in the wide areas. The likes of Jadon Sancho and Antony have been largely underwhelming and the Red Devils need to bring in an upgrade on them.

Chiesa was regarded as a world-class prospect when he helped Italy win the European Championships, but his development has been affected by injury problems. The 26-year-old is slowly getting back to his best once again and he should prove to be a quality acquisition.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have overly relied on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli for width and creativity. They need to add more quality to the side so that Mikel Arteta can rotate key players and keep them fresh.

Signing another quality winger should be a top priority for Arsenal in the coming months. The 26-year-old Italian winger would improve both clubs and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Signing him in January might not be easy and the two clubs will probably have to shell out a premium.