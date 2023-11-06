Huge blow to Tottenham’s season as two of Postecoglou’s best players injured against Chelsea

Tottenham’s season took a huge blow on Monday night against Chelsea, not only did Spurs lose to their London rivals, but Ange Postecoglou saw James Maddison and Micky van de Ven pick up injuries.

It was a crazy game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it will go down as one of the best in the history of the Premier League.

Dejan Kulusevski gave Spurs the lead within six minutes before Cristian Romero was sent off and Cole Palmer converted a penalty. Destiny Udogie got sent off in the second 45 minutes and that led to Nicolas Jackson scoring a hat-trick to give Mauricio Pochetino’s men a 4-1 win.

In the midst of all this, Tottenham received a big blow as Maddison and Van de Ven picked up injuries.

In the first half, Micky van de Ven pulled up clutching his hamstring after a footrace with Nicolas Jackson and was replaced by Eric Dier.

Within minutes of this, star man James Maddison went to ground untouched in the box and also limped off before halftime to be replaced by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The two stars have been crucial to Tottenham’s impressive start to the season and Spurs fans will be hoping the duo won’t be out for a long time as it will be detrimental to their campaign