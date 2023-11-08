Fabrizio Romano addresses recent rumours of Antony leaving Man United

Despite recent rumours, Man United will not allow Antony to join Flamengo or any other Brazilian club in January.

That is the latest from Fabrizio Romano, who reports that allowing the winger to leave during the winter transfer window is not even being considered by the Manchester club.

The Mirror recently reported that Man United want striker Gabriel Barbosa in January and that the Red Devils were willing to offer an out-of-form Antony in part exchange on loan.

However, Erk ten Hag can’t afford to let Antony go as Jadon Sancho will leave the Premier League giants during the upcoming window and that would leave the Dutch coach short on the wings.

Antony joined Man United in the summer of 2022 as part of a huge £86m deal and it is a signing that has not worked out for the Manchester club.

The Brazilian has been very hit-and-miss throughout his time at Old Trafford but this season in particular has been a disaster for the winger.

The 23-year-old has played 11 games this campaign and is yet to register a goal contribution, which is leaving Ten Hag in a difficult situation, but he will not allow him to leave midway through the season.

