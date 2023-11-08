Manchester United players have reportedly noticed a shift in focus in training recently, with Erik ten Hag seeming to prioritise fitness over tactics.

This is according to a report in the Independent, and it won’t exactly come as too much of a surprise to fans who’ve watched Man Utd recently, as Ten Hag’s side haven’t looked particularly impressive or fluid in their playing style.

This is certainly a long way from what many Red Devils supporters will have hoped Ten Hag would have their team playing, as the Dutch tactician did such impressive work when he was in charge of Ajax.

Still, it’s also important for United to not run out of steam with so many games coming up, particularly as they need to improve quickly in the Champions League to avoid being knocked out at the group stage.

MUFC have also had numerous problems with injuries this season, so it could be that Ten Hag is trying to fix this by generally improving his players’ fitness in training sessions at the moment.

Still, if it doesn’t work, one imagines there will be plenty of people who look back and question if the manager was right not to do more work to better implement a more coherent playing style.