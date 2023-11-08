Wayne Rooney picks surprise name for best player he played with for England

Former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney has named the best player he ever played with for the national team.

Rooney was part of a Golden Generation of England players, lining up alongside world class names like David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard, Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard, John Terry and was later a more senior figure in a team of top young talents like Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling.

Still, Rooney was clear that Gerrard was his best ever England teammate, as he revealed to old Man Utd colleague Gary Neville.

“It’s got to be Steven Gerrard,” Rooney told Neville in an interview in 2018.

“At times, he got us through games. At the period where, obviously, we lost a players – yourself, Rio, Becks. It was me, Stevie and Frank left.

“Stevie pulled us through our games then.”

