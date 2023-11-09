Jose Mourinho wants to bring Chelsea star to Italy next summer

Roma want to sign Romelu Lukaku on a permanent deal next summer once his season-long loan from Chelsea expires at the end of the season. 

That is according to Sky Sports, who reports that the Serie A giants have been impressed by the Belgian’s impact in Rome and Jose Mourinho is determined to keep the striker around for the 2024/25 campaign.

Lukaku ended up at Roma after a messy summer, in which he was expected to go back to Inter but having flirted with a move to rivals Juventus, ended up sabotaging both moves.

That allowed Mourinho to swoop in and the former Chelsea boss has been getting the best out of the 30-year-old.

Lukaku has helped turn Roma’s fortunes around after a terrible start to their campaign, scoring nine goals across 13 games in all competitions.

It is uncertain how much the Belgian star will cost the Serie A giants next summer if they pursue a permanent move as Chelsea will not let the striker go cheaply.

On the other hand, it will not be massive money either as the Blues will be more than happy for Mourinho to take the player off of their hands.

