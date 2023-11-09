Club director responds to rumoured Liverpool transfer approach for star player

Bayer Leverkusen director Simon Rolfes has responded to questions about a rumoured transfer approach from Liverpool for exciting youngster Florian Wirtz.

The Germany international is fast establishing himself as one of the biggest prospects in Europe, and it makes sense that there seems to be growing interest in him as a transfer option for some elite teams.

Liverpool have been one of the names most strongly linked with Wirtz, as per a recent report by the Daily Star, and one imagines he could be a perfect fit for the Reds, especially as Mohamed Salah is not getting any younger and could continue to be linked with a possible move to Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool fans may be interested to hear, however, that Leverkusen are insisting there’s nothing going on with Wirtz, with Rolfes responding directly to a question about the Merseyside giants.

“No, no one has approached us, and no one needs that,” Rolfes told Kicker.

It remains to be seen if the Bundesliga giants’ stance could change soon, but it’s clear it won’t be easy for LFC or other interested parties to get this deal done.